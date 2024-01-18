Ingalls & Snyder LLC Reduces Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of QCOM traded up $4.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $144.00. 3,737,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,739,648. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.90. The company has a market cap of $160.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $146.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QCOM. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.40.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,282,217.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,282,217.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,098 shares of company stock valued at $1,866,840. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

