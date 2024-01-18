Ingalls & Snyder LLC Reduces Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 354,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,061 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $9,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 8.6% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 16,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 37.4% in the third quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 109,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 2.3% in the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 27,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in Bank of America by 5.3% in the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 36,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Price Performance

Bank of America stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.57. The company had a trading volume of 11,347,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,885,422. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $249.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank of America

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.