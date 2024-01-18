Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 49 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for approximately 1.1% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $22,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DE. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 264.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3,466.7% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Melius cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $439.69.

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $378.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,442. The stock has a market cap of $106.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.55 and a one year high of $450.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $381.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $394.55.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.44 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.96%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

