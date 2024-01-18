Insider Buying: Mercantile (LON:MRC) Insider Purchases £10,600 in Stock

Mercantile (LON:MRC – Get Free Report) insider Damien Maltarp purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 212 ($2.70) per share, with a total value of £10,600 ($13,487.72).

Mercantile Stock Performance

Shares of Mercantile stock opened at GBX 207 ($2.63) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20,700.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 11.82, a current ratio of 11.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 210.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 199.57. Mercantile has a 52 week low of GBX 177.20 ($2.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 225.50 ($2.87).

Mercantile Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a GBX 1.45 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. Mercantile’s payout ratio is currently 70,000.00%.

About Mercantile

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

