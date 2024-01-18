Insider Buying: Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Director Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) Director George Myhal purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$33.44 per share, with a total value of C$668,800.00.
Shares of TSU opened at C$33.36 on Thursday. Trisura Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$29.05 and a 12-month high of C$45.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$32.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 54.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.19. The stock has a market cap of C$1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 222.40 and a beta of 0.76.
Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C$0.03. Trisura Group had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 1.00%. The company had revenue of C$730.71 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Trisura Group Ltd. will post 2.6492478 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.
