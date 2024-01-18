Insider Selling: Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR) Director Sells 6,611 Shares of Stock

Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Free Report) Director Shay David sold 6,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $11,370.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,268,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,135.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shay David also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 10th, Shay David sold 4,289 shares of Kaltura stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total transaction of $7,677.31.
- On Monday, January 8th, Shay David sold 4,034 shares of Kaltura stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $7,019.16.
- On Wednesday, December 13th, Shay David sold 3,672 shares of Kaltura stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $6,536.16.
- On Wednesday, November 22nd, Shay David sold 4,854 shares of Kaltura stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $8,494.50.
- On Monday, November 20th, Shay David sold 7,431 shares of Kaltura stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $13,227.18.
- On Friday, November 10th, Shay David sold 3,550 shares of Kaltura stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $6,319.00.
Kaltura Price Performance
NASDAQ:KLTR remained flat at $1.75 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 23,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,683. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average of $1.86. Kaltura, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.84.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kaltura
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Kaltura by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6,957 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Kaltura by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 248,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 8,592 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kaltura by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 9,799 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Kaltura by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Kaltura in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. 36.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently commented on KLTR shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Kaltura in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Kaltura in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Kaltura from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Kaltura
Kaltura Company Profile
Kaltura, Inc provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise, Education, and Technology (EE&T) and Media and Telecom (M&T).
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kaltura
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- Consumer staples vs. consumer discretionary
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- What does consumer price index measure?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Rio Tinto and BHP stock: Can mining giants unearth profit growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Kaltura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaltura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.