Insider Selling: Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR) Director Sells 6,611 Shares of Stock

Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Free Report) Director Shay David sold 6,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $11,370.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,268,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,135.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shay David also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 10th, Shay David sold 4,289 shares of Kaltura stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total transaction of $7,677.31.

On Monday, January 8th, Shay David sold 4,034 shares of Kaltura stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $7,019.16.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Shay David sold 3,672 shares of Kaltura stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $6,536.16.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Shay David sold 4,854 shares of Kaltura stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $8,494.50.

On Monday, November 20th, Shay David sold 7,431 shares of Kaltura stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $13,227.18.

On Friday, November 10th, Shay David sold 3,550 shares of Kaltura stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $6,319.00.

NASDAQ:KLTR remained flat at $1.75 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 23,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,683. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average of $1.86. Kaltura, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.84.

Kaltura ( NASDAQ:KLTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $43.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.14 million. Kaltura had a negative return on equity of 125.81% and a negative net margin of 28.08%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kaltura, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Kaltura by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6,957 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Kaltura by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 248,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 8,592 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kaltura by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 9,799 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Kaltura by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Kaltura in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. 36.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KLTR shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Kaltura in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Kaltura in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Kaltura from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Kaltura, Inc provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise, Education, and Technology (EE&T) and Media and Telecom (M&T).

