Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Intel by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Intel by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 378,413 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,654,000 after purchasing an additional 87,626 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Intel by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,339 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp increased its position in Intel by 13.5% during the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 8,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 5.4% during the second quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,512 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Intel Stock Down 2.1 %

INTC opened at $46.06 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $194.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.70.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

