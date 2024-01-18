Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 2,472,146 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 992% from the previous session’s volume of 226,321 shares.The stock last traded at $9.29 and had previously closed at $9.33.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.05.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.0346 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th.
Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
