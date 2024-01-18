Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 2,472,146 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 992% from the previous session’s volume of 226,321 shares.The stock last traded at $9.29 and had previously closed at $9.33.

Invesco Municipal Trust Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.05.

Invesco Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.0346 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Trust

About Invesco Municipal Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VKQ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 457.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 49,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 40,700 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust in the first quarter worth about $296,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,192,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,730,000 after buying an additional 77,138 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 73.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 49,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 9.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 149,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 12,819 shares in the last quarter. 26.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

