Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on IONS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.07.

Shares of NASDAQ IONS opened at $51.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.39. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $54.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.87 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.22 and its 200 day moving average is $45.29.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.02). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.50% and a negative net margin of 66.34%. The company had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.42 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.58, for a total transaction of $1,189,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,111 shares in the company, valued at $5,855,943.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 146,463 shares of company stock valued at $7,401,454. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IONS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

