iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Albion Financial Group UT’s 8th Largest Position

Albion Financial Group UT reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 331,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.9% of Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $31,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.5% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $50,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $102.80. The stock had a trading volume of 968,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,570,290. The company has a market capitalization of $71.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $110.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.86.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

