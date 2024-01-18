iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 29.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,587 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% during the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.5% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

IJR stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $102.45. 1,532,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,645,642. The firm has a market cap of $71.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.86. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $110.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

