iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $78,362,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 113,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,295,000 after purchasing an additional 16,857 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 259,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $102.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $71.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $110.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.86.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

