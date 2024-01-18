iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Stake Raised by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 105,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,400,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,799,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392,410 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,238,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,583,000 after acquiring an additional 728,977 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 15,170.4% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 518,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,889,000 after acquiring an additional 515,490 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,083,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,601,000 after acquiring an additional 225,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000.

NASDAQ IUSG opened at $104.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.84. The company has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $81.93 and a 1 year high of $105.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

