iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,465,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,257 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.8% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned 0.22% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $101,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rebalance LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 29,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 99.0% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 44,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,097,000 after buying an additional 22,355 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $5,549,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 143,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,897,000 after acquiring an additional 39,069 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.36. 9,106,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,056,940. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.50. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $75.66.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

