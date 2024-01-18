iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF accounts for 10.8% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. owned about 8.20% of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF worth $15,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TOK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 71.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 6,687 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 65.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 10,220 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TOK traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $97.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155. iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.16 and a fifty-two week high of $99.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.09. The company has a market cap of $204.98 million, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.99.

The iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (TOK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Kokusai (World ex Japan) index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap developed market stocks outside of Japan. TOK was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

