iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2024

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOKFree Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF accounts for 10.8% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. owned about 8.20% of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF worth $15,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TOK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 71.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 6,687 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 65.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 10,220 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TOK traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $97.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155. iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.16 and a fifty-two week high of $99.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.09. The company has a market cap of $204.98 million, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF

The iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (TOK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Kokusai (World ex Japan) index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap developed market stocks outside of Japan. TOK was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

