iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,299 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 1.4% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $16,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWD stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $161.30. 784,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,256,441. The company has a market cap of $51.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.28 and its 200 day moving average is $157.31. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $166.34.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

