iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Bought by Cadinha & Co. LLC

Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,727,195,000 after acquiring an additional 135,856,748 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,042,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,659,000 after buying an additional 147,660 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,711,000 after acquiring an additional 133,228 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,869,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,345,000 after acquiring an additional 819,001 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,426,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,901,000 after acquiring an additional 10,615 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

IVE stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $170.54. 48,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,408. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.32. The stock has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.42.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

