iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Purchased by Vantage Financial Partners LLC

Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,487 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 2.3% of Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS GOVT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.79. The company had a trading volume of 6,683,459 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.44.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.