Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $168.92.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $161.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

JKHY opened at $165.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.03 and its 200-day moving average is $158.14. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52-week low of $136.57 and a 52-week high of $184.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $571.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.69 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 42.02%.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total value of $53,822.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,410 shares in the company, valued at $893,191. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

