JMP Securities Raises Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Price Target to $55.00

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 7.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RRR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 price target (down from $49.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on RRR

Red Rock Resorts Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of RRR traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.13. 196,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,877. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.81. Red Rock Resorts has a 1 year low of $37.82 and a 1 year high of $54.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.43.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 159.42% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $411.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red Rock Resorts

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RRR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter valued at $371,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 463.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 304,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,771,000 after buying an additional 250,227 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter valued at $1,307,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 34.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 7,318 shares during the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Red Rock Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 6 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 9 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.