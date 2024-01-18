Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC) Price Target to $85.00

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential upside of 5.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NIC. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

NYSE:NIC traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.49. 420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,653. Nicolet Bankshares has a one year low of $51.76 and a one year high of $85.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.34. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.77.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $89.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.30 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 9.88%. Equities analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $76,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nicolet Bankshares news, SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $76,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert Bruce Atwell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total transaction of $76,740.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,905,221.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,837 shares of company stock valued at $4,153,075 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIC. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,931,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 54.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 556,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,865,000 after purchasing an additional 195,707 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 130.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 330,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,446,000 after purchasing an additional 186,872 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,746,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 8.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 475,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,953,000 after purchasing an additional 38,925 shares during the period. 42.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

