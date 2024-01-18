KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.44.

KEY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KeyCorp

KeyCorp Stock Down 0.5 %

KEY opened at $13.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $20.30.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.13%.

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $192,300.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,659.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,380,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,148 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth $5,380,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 57.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 138,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 50,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,541,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,247,000 after purchasing an additional 14,192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.