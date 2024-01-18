Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,966 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of WaFd worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in WaFd by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in WaFd by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in WaFd by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 143,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of WaFd by 1.5% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeside Advisors INC. lifted its holdings in shares of WaFd by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. now owns 8,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of WaFd in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut WaFd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WaFd presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Shares of WAFD opened at $29.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.88. WaFd, Inc has a 12 month low of $23.36 and a 12 month high of $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. WaFd had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $166.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that WaFd, Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. WaFd’s payout ratio is 29.33%.

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

