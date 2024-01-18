Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Leju Stock Performance

NYSE LEJU opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.70. Leju has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $9.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leju

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Leju stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Leju as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Leju Company Profile

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, and various mobile applications. The company also operates various real estate and home furnishing Websites of SINA Corporation (SINA).

