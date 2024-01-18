LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.94.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on LendingClub in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Compass Point lowered their price target on LendingClub from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on LendingClub from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

In other news, Director John C. Morris purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.23 per share, for a total transaction of $52,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 183,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,578.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in LendingClub by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 227,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in LendingClub by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in LendingClub by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,792 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LendingClub by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,851 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LC opened at $7.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. LendingClub has a twelve month low of $4.73 and a twelve month high of $10.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.32 and its 200-day moving average is $7.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 2.04.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. LendingClub had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $200.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.66 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that LendingClub will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

