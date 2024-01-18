LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th.

LightPath Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of LPTH stock opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average of $1.50. LightPath Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $2.00. The stock has a market cap of $47.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $8.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LightPath Technologies will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LightPath Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPTH. State Street Corp raised its position in LightPath Technologies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in LightPath Technologies during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in LightPath Technologies during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 62.0% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 509,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 195,018 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 4.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 812,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 31,930 shares during the period. 43.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

