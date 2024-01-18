Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Purchased by Beck Bode LLC

Beck Bode LLC increased its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in Linde by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Linde by 1.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 57,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,288,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its stake in Linde by 16.1% during the third quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the third quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Linde by 138.8% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 36,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,675,000 after purchasing an additional 21,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.85.

Linde stock traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $405.39. 357,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,247. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $318.88 and a 1 year high of $434.21. The firm has a market cap of $196.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $408.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $389.63.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

