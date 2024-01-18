Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Receives C$11.68 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.87.

Several analysts recently commented on LUN shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Eight Capital set a C$11.50 target price on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

Shares of LUN opened at C$10.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$9.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.14. Lundin Mining has a one year low of C$7.35 and a one year high of C$11.93. The company has a market cap of C$7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The mining company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.02). Lundin Mining had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of C$1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.32 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 1.0210526 earnings per share for the current year.

Lundin Mining Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

About Lundin Mining

(Get Free Report

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

