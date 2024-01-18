MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$21.72.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC dropped their price target on MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on MAG Silver from C$22.50 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Pi Financial dropped their price target on MAG Silver from C$19.25 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.
MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.12). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MAG Silver will post 0.8014572 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.
