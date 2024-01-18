Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $501.52

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $501.52 and last traded at $498.86, with a volume of 77456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $493.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $490.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.07.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MLM

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $478.60 and a 200-day moving average of $451.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.92.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.69 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Martin Marietta Materials

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Get Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.