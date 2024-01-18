Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $501.52

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $501.52 and last traded at $498.86, with a volume of 77456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $493.10.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $490.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.07.
Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.69 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 17.18%.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
