McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Cadinha & Co. LLC

Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,562 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 160.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $293.84. 309,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,656,249. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $286.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.23. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $299.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,557 shares of company stock worth $3,745,656 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

