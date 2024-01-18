Michael S. Ryan Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Michael S. Ryan Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,764 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Comcast in the second quarter worth $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 852.1% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Comcast in the third quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.
Comcast Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $41.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.70. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $34.63 and a 52-week high of $47.46.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Scotiabank downgraded Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.95.
Get Our Latest Report on Comcast
Comcast Company Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Comcast
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Rio Tinto and BHP stock: Can mining giants unearth profit growth?
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Spirit Airlines stock faces major turbulence post merger block
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Qualcomm stock poised for breakout
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.