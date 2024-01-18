Michael S. Ryan Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Michael S. Ryan Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,307 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up 0.5% of Michael S. Ryan Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Michael S. Ryan Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Facet Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth about $315,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth about $286,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% in the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 13,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 6.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 152,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,354,000 after buying an additional 8,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.77.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $166.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.23. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $167.82. The company has a market cap of $151.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.76.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

International Business Machines Company Profile



International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

