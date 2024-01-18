Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Acquires Shares of 2,000 CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of CACI International by 37.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in CACI International by 47.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in CACI International by 43.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in CACI International by 435.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in CACI International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on CACI shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CACI International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.00.

CACI stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $328.46. 18,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,492. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. CACI International Inc has a 12 month low of $275.79 and a 12 month high of $359.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $323.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.10.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by ($0.16). CACI International had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CACI International Inc will post 19.97 EPS for the current year.

In other CACI International news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 350 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.72, for a total value of $114,702.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,512.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

