Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Buys 20,000 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 4,000.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley comprises 1.2% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carlson Capital Management raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 6,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 4,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:MS traded down $0.78 on Thursday, hitting $83.63. 6,031,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,222,805. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $69.42 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The company has a market cap of $137.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.43.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.80.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

