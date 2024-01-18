Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,800 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 1.5% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Tesla by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,115,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,254,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431,570 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,656,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $13,484,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,559 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 180,125.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,836,879 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Tesla by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,132,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292,464 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,232,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,232,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,722 shares of company stock worth $4,510,618. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $4.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $210.72. 63,727,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,232,219. The business’s fifty day moving average is $239.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.31 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

