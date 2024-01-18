Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Grows Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. increased its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. EastGroup Properties makes up about 1.4% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 544.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,044,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,678,000 after buying an additional 1,727,071 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties during the second quarter valued at $91,926,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $64,710,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 11.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,949,000 after buying an additional 248,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 1,265.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 241,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,253,000 after buying an additional 224,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties stock traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $175.84. 49,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,238. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 44.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.45 and a 12-month high of $188.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $177.40 and its 200-day moving average is $174.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.61%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EGP shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho downgraded EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Raymond James raised EastGroup Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.05, for a total transaction of $173,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,305 shares in the company, valued at $15,627,280.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

