Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Has $2.68 Million Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 200.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. ANSYS comprises about 1.9% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chapman Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in ANSYS by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 229.6% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in ANSYS by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ANSS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ANSYS in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 price target (up previously from $332.00) on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.20.

In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total value of $2,853,442.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at $63,827,199.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total value of $2,853,442.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at $63,827,199.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total value of $69,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,830.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSYS stock traded down $2.62 on Thursday, hitting $327.62. 533,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,446,252. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $248.00 and a one year high of $364.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $316.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.62. The company has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.20.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 22.40%. The company had revenue of $458.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

