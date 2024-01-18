Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Has $463,000 Stock Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 33.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at $41,301,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,482,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,285,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,742,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth approximately $17,880,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Down 0.4 %

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.08. The company had a trading volume of 261,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,734. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.40 and a 200-day moving average of $73.88. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.94 and a 52 week high of $83.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $480.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OLLI has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.23.

Insider Activity at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 2,342 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total transaction of $176,188.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,086. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

