Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. increased its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 32.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Globus Medical by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,508,520 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $425,283,000 after acquiring an additional 33,806 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,236,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $238,796,000 after acquiring an additional 20,375 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 80.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,406,682 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $119,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,419 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Globus Medical by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,370,497 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $141,139,000 after purchasing an additional 85,737 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 22.0% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,273,185 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $135,345,000 after buying an additional 409,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GMED. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Globus Medical stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.45. The company had a trading volume of 563,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,320. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.38 and a 12-month high of $80.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 4.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical device company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

