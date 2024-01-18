Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Raises Stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 293.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,657,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982,840 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,246,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $101,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,717 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,090,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 50.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,692,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,880,000 after purchasing an additional 902,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the third quarter worth about $6,176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEO. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on NeoGenomics from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.64.

Insider Transactions at NeoGenomics

In related news, General Counsel Alicia C. Olivo sold 2,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $49,082.91. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 37,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,004.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NeoGenomics stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,288. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.96 and a 200 day moving average of $15.70. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $21.22.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $151.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.15 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

NeoGenomics Profile

(Free Report)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.