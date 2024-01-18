Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 33.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 2.7% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,689 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 12.0% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 3.9% in the third quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 2.2% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 142,301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,278,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 136,591 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,304,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPSC stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $181.06. The stock had a trading volume of 33,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,178. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.13 and a fifty-two week high of $198.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 107.51 and a beta of 0.82.

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $135.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.20 million. On average, analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

SPSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.17.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total value of $81,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,946.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 10,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total value of $1,682,104.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,245,022.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total value of $81,985.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,946.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,262 shares of company stock worth $9,013,340 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

