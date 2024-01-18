Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Sells 1,000 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 25.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,125,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $389,520,000 after buying an additional 25,648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,623,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $285,283,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 671,737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $119,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 492,955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $92,996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in WD-40 by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 328,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,120,000 after buying an additional 70,598 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on WDFC. DA Davidson lifted their target price on WD-40 from $258.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

WD-40 Stock Performance

Shares of WDFC traded down $5.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $268.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,227. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.75. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $163.82 and a 52-week high of $278.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.03 and a beta of -0.07.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $140.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.40 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WD-40 Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.35%.

WD-40 Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

