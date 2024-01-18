Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Sells 13,000 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. cut its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 40.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Block were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new position in Block in the third quarter worth $392,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc boosted its position in shares of Block by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 17,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Block by 22.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 8,808 shares during the period. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its holdings in shares of Block by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 41,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XY Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Block during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $384,336.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 280,208 shares in the company, valued at $19,054,144. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,325,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $384,336.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 280,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,054,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 534,234 shares of company stock worth $27,185,614 and sold 33,302 shares worth $2,258,303. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Block in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Block from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.43.

Shares of SQ traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,196,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,631,809. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.96 and a 200 day moving average of $60.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.57. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.85 and a 52 week high of $89.97.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

