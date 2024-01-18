Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Sells 3,000 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. cut its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LNTH. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lantheus by 4.8% in the third quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,948 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,059,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lantheus by 18.8% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 20,745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 83.6% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 23,353 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 10,632 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lantheus by 1.0% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portman Square Capital LLP grew its holdings in Lantheus by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Portman Square Capital LLP now owns 13,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 167,300 shares during the period. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on Lantheus in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Lantheus from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Lantheus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lantheus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.14.

Shares of LNTH stock traded down $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $54.74. The stock had a trading volume of 255,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.73 and a 200 day moving average of $69.51. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.37 and a 12-month high of $100.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65 and a beta of 0.54.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Lantheus had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 70.13%. The firm had revenue of $319.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.01 million. As a group, analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Lantheus news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total value of $101,940.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 88,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,024,721.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total value of $101,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 88,651 shares in the company, valued at $6,024,721.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $750,621.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,687 shares in the company, valued at $20,243,015.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,621 shares of company stock valued at $874,239. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

