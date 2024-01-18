MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Trading Down 4.7%

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $52.33 and last traded at $52.40. Approximately 15,658 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 181,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.99.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ML. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on MoneyLion in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of MoneyLion from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of MoneyLion from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $535.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.49.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.39. MoneyLion had a negative net margin of 43.43% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $110.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MoneyLion Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other MoneyLion news, insider Adam Vanwagner sold 5,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $194,397.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,665.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Adam Vanwagner sold 5,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $194,397.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,665.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard Correia sold 33,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $1,113,417.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,135,445.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,961 shares of company stock worth $1,955,689. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 200.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33,878 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 147.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34,046 shares in the last quarter. SVB Financial Group bought a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney, a digital demand deposit account; instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

