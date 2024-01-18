M&T Bank Corp Has $49.63 Million Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 36.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 689,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392,651 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in RTX were worth $49,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in RTX in the first quarter valued at $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. DZ Bank cut shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, September 25th. TheStreet cut shares of RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.06.

RTX traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.69. 1,101,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,809,652. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.81.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

