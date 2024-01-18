M&T Bank Corp Lowers Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 23.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 487,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,722 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.41% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $55,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6,689.6% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 33,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 33,314 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $250,000. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 396,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,562,000 after buying an additional 36,874 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 231,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,242,000 after buying an additional 5,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.8% during the third quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 57,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after acquiring an additional 9,954 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $116.56. 357,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,047,718. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $111.45 and a 1-year high of $119.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.73 and a 200 day moving average of $114.49.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2917 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.