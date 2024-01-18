M&T Bank Corp Sells 26,809 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,103,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,809 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $169,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of IVE traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $170.66. 64,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,964. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.42. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.56 and a 1 year high of $175.32. The stock has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

