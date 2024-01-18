M&T Bank Corp Sells 61,712 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 583,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 61,712 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $56,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 38,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.6% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 68,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,220,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth $365,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,242.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.16%.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.72.
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
