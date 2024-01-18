M&T Bank Corp Sells 61,712 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 583,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 61,712 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $56,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 38,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.6% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 68,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,220,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth $365,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,242.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.9 %

Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.28. The company had a trading volume of 481,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.55. The firm has a market cap of $53.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.34. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.94 and a 12-month high of $100.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.72.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

